FIFA World Cup 2022 interesting trivia: Did you know these facts?

On November 20, the opening match of the FIFA World Cup 2022 pits Qatar against Ecuador. The tournament will take place in November and December for the first time in its 92-year history rather than in the middle of the year.

It is anticipated to be the largest sporting event ever hosted in the Middle East, and it will take place in a conservative Muslim-majority nation. Qatar has invested $300 billion in the tournament's preparations, which have been dogged by controversy from the start. The availability of alcohol has been a particular point of contention. On November 18, authorities abandoned plans to permit the sale of beer inside World Cup stadiums.

Is there any ticket left for the FIFA World Cup 2022?

According to FIFA, by mid-October, virtually all of the tickets had been purchased (close to three million). Last-minute purchases began on September 27 and will continue through the conclusion of the competition on December 18. On a first-come, first-served basis, tickets are sold.

Can I still buy a ticket to Qatar?

Yes, but get ready to pay a fortune. Fans residing outside of the tiny Gulf state can travel in for matches because match-day shuttle flights run between Doha and most significant Middle Eastern cities. Nearly 100 return flights will depart from hubs in Kuwait City, Muscat, Riyadh, and other cities in Saudi Arabia. The majority of the services will run out of Dubai, a 55-minute flight away from Qatar. Qatar Airways' economy class for a direct one-way flight from London to Doha starts at £669 ($757). On November 20, the day the competition begins, a round-trip airfare from Dubai to Doha cost little under $2,000 at the time of publication.

Who is the youngest player in the tournament?

Youssoufa Moukoko, the youngest player at the World Cup in Qatar, is arguably the most promising young prospect from Germany since the rise of Jamal Musiala at Bayern. He has a strong record in the Bundesliga in 2022, helping Borussia Dortmund with three assists and six goals. Timo Werner's injury made room for Moukoko to be chosen for Hansi Flick's final German team.

Who is the oldest, then?

In addition to Lionel Messi (35), Cristiano Ronaldo (37) and Luka Modric (37), FIFA World Cup 2022 will feature a large number of older veterans, including Dani Alves (39) and Thiago Silva (38). However, Mexico goalkeeper Alfredo Talavera holds the distinction of being the oldest player in Qatar. Along with his teammate Guillermo Ochoa (37), he is one of the veteran goalkeepers playing for his country's national team.

Who is the one with the most world cup experiences?

In Qatar, Lionel Messi will compete in his final international competition. With 165 caps, Messi has the most appearances and goals for his nation. In Doha, he will be hoping to cement his legacy by adding the coveted World Cup to his impressive collection of trophies. Diego Maradona, who has appeared in 21 World Cup games, currently holds the record for the most individual appearances. Messi aims to surpass him.