FIFA World Cup 2022 interesting trivia: Did you know these facts?

Can I still buy a ticket to Qatar?

Yes, but get ready to pay a fortune. Fans residing outside of the tiny Gulf state can travel in for matches because match-day shuttle flights run between Doha and most significant Middle Eastern cities. Nearly 100 return flights will depart from hubs in Kuwait City, Muscat, Riyadh, and other cities in Saudi Arabia. The majority of the services will run out of Dubai, a 55-minute flight away from Qatar. Qatar Airways' economy class for a direct one-way flight from London to Doha starts at £669 ($757). On November 20, the day the competition begins, a round-trip airfare from Dubai to Doha cost little under $2,000 at the time of publication.