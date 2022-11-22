FIFA World Cup 2022: Mexico vs Poland prediction, time, live-streaming details2 min read . Updated: 22 Nov 2022, 08:43 AM IST
FIFA World Cup 2022: There is hardly anything that can separate Mexico and Poland.
FIFA World Cup 2022: There is hardly anything that can separate Mexico and Poland.
Poland has a strong team at their disposal and placed second in their World Cup qualification group. Mexico, which may be effective on their day, concluded qualification matches on even points with Canada. Last week, Poland defeated Chile 1-0, giving the team some encouragement. Stadium 974, the first temporary stadium in World Cup history built from 974 repurposed shipping containers, will host the Mexico vs Poland match.