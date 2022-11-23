FIFA World Cup 2022: Morocco vs Croatia prediction, time, live-streaming details

Croatia, the runners-up from the FIFA World Cup 2018, will face Morocco in their opening game on November 23. With five victories in a row, they are in great shape going into the competition. Morocco, on the other side, are currently undefeated in its last five games and appear to be strong as well. Croatia are ranked 12th, 10 spots ahead of Morocco, which have participated in five previous competitions but advanced past the group stage only once so far.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}