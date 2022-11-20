For the first time ever, the FIFA World Cup will be held in the Middle East. Qatar is hoping it will bring with it a variety of economic advantages that it can share with its Gulf neighbours. Here is all you need to know about the FIFA World Cup 2022 opening ceremony in Qatar on November 20:

The FIFA World Cup 2022 will kick off on November 20 with a ceremony that will precede the hosts Qatar and Ecuador's opening Group A match. At 7:30 PM, the ceremony is scheduled to start. The opening ceremony was supposed to take place before Qatar's first game on Monday, which would have resulted in the uncommon circumstance of two games taking place before it. The first game in Qatar was then moved up by a day.

The 60,000-seat Al Bayt Stadium, located 40 kilometres north of Doha, will host the opening ceremony. The Al Bayt Stadium, which is the most remote but also one of the largest venues from central Doha, is named after and modelled after the nomadic tents used in the Gulf. It also has a retractable roof.

The complete list of performers for the opening ceremony has not yet been released by FIFA. One of the seven members of the South Korean boy band, Jungkook, will perform a song called "Dreamers" at the event, according to BTS. The Black Eyed Peas, Robbie Williams and Nora Fatehi have also been mentioned as potential performers at the opening ceremony, according to The Telegraph.

A rumour that British singer Dua Lipa was going to perform was denied by the singer. Shakira reportedly wouldn't perform either, according to some Spanish media reports. The Times reported that singer Rod Stewart had declined a gig in Qatar that would have paid over $1 million.

During the opening ceremony in Moscow for the FIFA World Cup 2018, British pop star Williams and Russian soprano Aida Garifullina performed. At the opening ceremony, both FIFA President Gianni Infantino and Russian President Vladimir Putin made speeches.

FIFA World Cup 202 Opening Ceremony: How to watch, live-streaming details

The opening ceremony of the FIFA World Cup 2022 will be broadcast live on the Sports18 and Sports18 HD TV channels in India and Jio Cinema's app and website will both offer free live streaming of the event. Some reports suggest that the ceremony will also be live-streamed on Voot.