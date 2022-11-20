FIFA World Cup 2022 Opening Ceremony: How to watch, time, live-streaming details2 min read . Updated: 20 Nov 2022, 06:16 AM IST
The FIFA World Cup 2022 will kick off on November 20. Check out the live-streaming details for viewers in India.
For the first time ever, the FIFA World Cup will be held in the Middle East. Qatar is hoping it will bring with it a variety of economic advantages that it can share with its Gulf neighbours. Here is all you need to know about the FIFA World Cup 2022 opening ceremony in Qatar on November 20: