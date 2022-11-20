FIFA World Cup 2022: Qatar vs Ecuador prediction, time, live-streaming details

Qatar

Qatar, the hosts and the only debutant among the 32 participants - has spent 12 years preparing for the FIFA World Cup 2022. Felix Sanchez Bas led Qatar to its most historic milestone: winning the Asian Cup in 2019. He earlier claimed that trying to take the lead while also trying to compete would be “suicide" for Qatar. According to him, the squad would strive to play a defensively compact game, give up as few opportunities as possible and be powerful in transitions.