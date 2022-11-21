On November 21, Senegal will face the Netherlands in the third game of the FIFA World Cup 2022. While the Netherlands enter their first World Cup since 2014 in terrific form, the current winners of the Africa Cup of Nations have a powerful defensive unit. Since 2021, when Louis van Gaal came out of retirement and was hired as manager for the third time, the Dutch have gone 15 games without a loss.

Overview

Under the leadership of Louis van Gaal, the Netherlands enter the World Cup in fine condition after making it to their second consecutive UEFA Nations League final. Despite failing to qualify for the 2018 World Cup in Russia, the Oranje did make it all the way to the semifinals in 2014 under the guidance of Louis van Gaal, ultimately falling to Argentina in a penalty shootout following a goalless draw over 120 minutes.

For Senegal, Sadio Mané was forced to withdraw from the FIFA World Cup 2022 - owing to a fibula injury he incurred against Werder Bremen in the Bundesliga earlier in November. Senegal's first-ever Africa Cup of Nations victory and their qualification for Qatar 2022 were secured by Mané's two game-winning penalties against Egypt. Mané's absence in attack leaves a glaring gap.

Teams

The Netherlands

Despite having the highest international scoring average in the Netherlands' lineup, Memphis Depay hasn't played for the team since September because of a hamstring problem. According to Van Gaal, the forward won't play against Senegal. For this game, Denzel Dumfries and Marten de Roon are still questionable starters.

Senegal

With Mané missing, the likes of Nicolas Jackson, Iliman Ndiaye, Krepin Diatta and Bamba Dieng will be fighting for a spot left blank by the Bayern Munich forward. It will be up to winger Ismala Sarr to continue Senegal's recent success, which has been largely attributed to Aliou Cissé’s practical approach to tournament football.

Head-to-Head

The two sides are currently in conflict for the first time in an international match. In 2022, the Netherlands have yet to have a loss. Since losing 2-0 to the Czech Republic in the round of 16 of Euro 2020, they have gone unbeaten in 15 games. Interestingly, Senegal have won four and drawn one of their past five matches, without losing any.

Key Players

Chelsea star Kalidou Koulibaly is regarded as one of the game's best all-around defenders, and he has earned an excellent reputation for it. Another key player to watch out for will be Senegalese goalkeeper Edouard Mendy. The major figure in Dutch attack will be Steven Bergwijn. The Dutch defence Jurrien Timber, Virgil van Dijk and Nathan Ake, along with goalkeeper Justin Bijlow, will also play a key role.

Date, Time & Venue

The Senegal vs Netherlands match will be played on November 21 at 9:30 PM (India time) in Al Thumama Stadium, Doha.

Live-streaming details

The Senegal vs Netherlands match will be broadcast live on the Sports18 and Sports18 HD TV channels in India and Jio Cinema's app and website will both offer free live streaming of the event.

Prediction

It will be difficult for Senegal to score in the absence of Mané, who has either scored or created nine of Senegal’s last 14 goals in competitive matches. The Netherlands, which will also miss a key player in Memphis Depay, should have enough firepower to start their campaign emphatically. Louis van Gaal’s boys should win it 3-1 against the African team.

