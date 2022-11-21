FIFA World Cup 2022: Senegal vs Netherlands prediction, time, live-streaming details3 min read . Updated: 21 Nov 2022, 07:44 AM IST
FIFA World Cup 2022: The Senegal vs Netherlands match would have been more interesting if Sadio Mané was playing.
On November 21, Senegal will face the Netherlands in the third game of the FIFA World Cup 2022. While the Netherlands enter their first World Cup since 2014 in terrific form, the current winners of the Africa Cup of Nations have a powerful defensive unit. Since 2021, when Louis van Gaal came out of retirement and was hired as manager for the third time, the Dutch have gone 15 games without a loss.