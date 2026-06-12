FIFA World Cup 2026 hydration breaks to generate $7-9 million for broadcasters as they cut to ads? All you need to know

Fox Corporation's Fox channel has begun using hydration breaks during FIFA World Cup matches as advertising opportunities, marking the first time commercial interruptions have been inserted into these pauses and potentially creating a significant number of additional ad slots throughout the tournament, according to Bloomberg.

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Fox, which holds the English-language broadcasting rights for the FIFA World Cup in the United States, aired approximately two minutes of advertising during a hydration break in the opening match between Mexico and South Africa. The commercial segment featured four advertisements. The broadcaster did not provide any official comment on the move.

Michael Johnson, a research analyst covering the US sports industry at S&P Global, said the newly introduced hydration breaks could be "extremely valuable" and "potentially command Super Bowl-level prices in the $7 million to $9 million range", according to a Reuters report. However, the report did not specify whether the estimate referred to the entire duration of a hydration break or to individual ad spots aired during the break.

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People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 How do hydration breaks in the FIFA World Cup 2026 affect advertising revenue? ⌵ Fox Corporation plans to utilize hydration breaks for commercials, potentially generating between $7 million to $9 million for advertising slots during the tournament. 2 What is the main purpose of introducing hydration breaks in FIFA World Cup 2026 matches? ⌵ Hydration breaks were introduced primarily to protect player health and safety, especially in challenging weather conditions. 3 Why did Telemundo choose not to air commercials during hydration breaks? ⌵ Telemundo decided against airing commercials during hydration breaks to avoid disrupting the viewing experience, amidst criticism for monetizing player welfare measures. 4 How many additional advertising slots could be created if Fox continues airing commercials during hydration breaks? ⌵ If Fox continues its current strategy, it could create more than 800 additional advertising slots throughout the tournament. 5 What kind of advertisements were displayed during the hydration break in the opening FIFA World Cup match? ⌵ During the hydration break in the opening match, commercials from brands like AT&T, Michelob Ultra, Lowe’s, and FanDuel were aired.

“U.S. viewers are used to the NFL style model, NBA ​style model four quarters. They're used to in-game breaks. This World Cup is essentially a mirror to those style models,” Johnson mentioned.

The break occurred roughly midway through the first half of the game, around the 25-minute mark. Before the advertisements were shown, commentators informed viewers that the hydration interval was sponsored by Powerade. Commercials from brands including AT&T, Michelob Ultra, Lowe’s and FanDuel were subsequently aired.

Telemundo choses not to air commercials during 3-minute FIFA World Cup hydration breaks In contrast, Comcast-owned Telemundo, which owns the Spanish-language broadcast rights for the FIFA World Cup in the United States, has emphasised that it will not interrupt coverage with commercials during hydration breaks. The decision comes amid criticism from some viewers and industry observers who argue that inserting advertisements during these stoppages disrupts the viewing experience and turns a player welfare measure into a revenue-generating opportunity.

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During its coverage of the Mexico-South Africa match, Telemundo remained with the live feed throughout the hydration break. The broadcaster acknowledged Coca-Cola's sponsorship for allowing uninterrupted coverage, while continuing to show players rehydrating on the field alongside on-screen Coca-Cola branding.

Meanwhile, If Fox maintains its current approach of airing commercials during hydration breaks throughout the tournament, the strategy could create more than 800 additional advertising slots. Based on the opening match, the network could potentially run around four commercials during each half across all 104 World Cup matches, significantly expanding its advertising inventory.

FIFA maintains that the introduction of hydration breaks is primarily aimed at protecting player health and safety in challenging weather conditions, reported Reuters. However, the additional stoppages could also reportedly enhance the value of broadcasting rights by creating new advertising opportunities, encouraging networks to compete more aggressively for tournament coverage.

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Advertisers are well aware of the massive reach the FIFA World Cup offers. The 2022 World Cup final between Argentina and France, held in Qatar, attracted a cumulative global audience of 1.42 billion viewers, underscoring the tournament's value as one of the world's most-watched sporting events.

Hydration breaks were first introduced at a FIFA World Cup during the Netherlands-Mexico match in Brazil in 2014, when temperatures rose above 32 degrees Celsius. At the time, the measure was used selectively and implemented only for matches played under extreme heat conditions.

About the Author Garvit Bhirani Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news s...Read More ✕ Garvit Bhirani



With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.



Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.



He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.



He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.



He can be reached on Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news stories, focusing on accuracy and compelling storytelling for readers.With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.He can be reached on LinkedIn or on @garvitbhirani on X

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