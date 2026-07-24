FIFA World Cup 2026: Why did domestic abuse reach record high in UK during tournament games? Details here

A strange but intriguing findings related to the 2026 FIFA World Cup have surfaced, linking it with surge in domestic abuse incidents in the United Kingdom, Sky News reported citing the UK Football Policing Unit's observation. This year, Britain recorded one of the highest incidents of domestic abuse in recent years during the most anticipated and widely followed sports tournament.

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According to UK Football Policing National Lead in charge of policing football, Chief Constable Mark Roberts, the surge in overall reported incidents was driven by World Cup associated alcohol consumption. Out of 2,322 incidents reported during the tournament, a total of 384 incidents reported were that of domestic violence. This implies that 17 per cent of the reported incidents were of domestic abuse for which 391 UK arrests were made.

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UK records one of the highest domestic abuse cases during 2026 FIFA World Cup Comparing it with data recorded during 2024 UEFA European Championships, it was found that a total of 1,302 incidents linked to football were reported in the UK which resulted in 321 arrests. However, this year football related incidents totaled up to 1,008 that occurred in licensed venues, suggesting it be the second highest number for a comparable tournament.

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Meanwhile, during the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, around 123 people were detained in the UK after 573 incidents were reported. Considering England's last five international tournaments, UK recorded the highest number overall incidents during Euro 2020 when the tally stood at 2,345 and arrests at 599. This tournament was played in various countries because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

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Chief Constable Mark Roberts suggested that an increase in incidents was observed during periods when alcohol licensing had been extended for late matches. These conclusions were arrived at through findings during England's match with Argentina and Norway, and France-Morocco game which resulted in chaos and widespread disorder in London.

On the night of the England versus Norway match, the number of incidents spiked at about 300 when pubs were allowed to stay open until 2:00 am. Asserting that there is a direct correlation between extended hours of alcohol consumption and reported incidents during match days, the Chief Constable said, “The domestic abuse that we see around tournaments is certainly linked to alcohol consumption,” adding, "The greater the alcohol consumption, the greater the problem.

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Implying that there were a large number of offences where the licensing laws were extended, he corroborated the findings with figures. He concluded that increased alcohol consumption "does increase the problems and that includes on domestic abuse".

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Mark Roberts alleged that administration's decision on licensing came at a short notice on several occasions which hampered the forces' ability to adequately plan for the potential for crime in the UK. Notably, UK prime minister Keir Starmer's directive to extend pub's license to serve alcohol until 5:00 am came at a short notice, just 48 hours before the England's game against Mexico.

“The concern was that the blanket exemption meant there was no opportunity for local scrutiny to make sure that plans were in place and that an area was saturated," Sky News quoted the Chief Constable as saying. He further noted that the police officials are unable to re-roster shifts and bring officers in time.

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