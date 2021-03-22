Fight between commodities giants and shippers leaves seafarers stuck

In an effort to keep deliveries of food, fuel and other raw materials on schedule, some of the big commodities firms are avoiding hiring certain vessels or imposing conditions that may block relief for exhausted seafarers. The companies are trying to steer clear of crew changes, which have become far more expensive and time-consuming during the coronavirus outbreak. In an effort to keep shipments on schedule, some firms have asked their shipping partners to guarantee that that no change will take place, according to emails and contracts reviewed by Bloomberg.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}