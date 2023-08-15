X owner Elon Musk says he will be going to Mark Zuckerberg's house today and the cage match could actually take place if the Meta boss answers the door. Musk said he will ask the Tesla fully self-driving car to drive to Zuckerberg's house, and X users will even be able to watch the duo's adventure via the new X livestream video feature.

Informing his decision on X (formerly Twitter), Musk said, "For the Tesla FSD test drive in Palo Alto tonight, I will ask the car to drive to @finkd's house. Will also test latest X livestream video, so you can monitor our adventure in real-time! If we get lucky and Zuck my 👅 actually answers the door, the fight is on!"

“(Zuck thread coming soon about how he would of course love to fight anytime, but blah blah UFC something something)" Musk added in an adjoining post.

"There was some hasty bag packing at the Zuckerberg residence today! Traveling my ass." Musk added in reply to a post on X.

In a significant development in the back-and-forth between the two tech leaders, Zuckerberg had said in a Threads post on Sunday that "it's time to move on" from the cage match.

“I think we can all agree Elon isn’t serious and it’s time to move on. I offered a real date. Dana White offered to make this a legit competition for charity. Elon won’t confirm a date, then says he needs surgery, and now asks to do a practice round in my backyard instead. If Elon ever gets serious about a real date and official event, he knows how to reach me. Otherwise, time to move on. I’m going to focus on competing with people who take the sport seriously," Zuckerberg noted in a post on Threads.

Earlier, it was reported that Elon Musk is in touch with the government of Italy for hosting the proposed cage fight. The culture minister in the Italian government Gennaro Sangiuliano confirmed that Elon Musk has approached the government and they are considering the request.