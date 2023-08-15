comScore
Active Stocks
Mon Aug 14 2023 15:59:18
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 118.15 -1.79%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 212.85 -0.07%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 560.6 -2.37%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 607.15 -0.74%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 2,576.75 1.13%
Business News/ News / World/  ‘Fight is on’: Elon Musk vs Mark Zuckerberg cage fight might happen today, Tesla CEO shares live streaming details
Back

X owner Elon Musk says he will be going to Mark Zuckerberg's house today and the cage match could actually take place if the Meta boss answers the door. Musk said he will ask the Tesla fully self-driving car to drive to Zuckerberg's house, and X users will even be able to watch the duo's adventure via the new X livestream video feature.

Also Read| Musk Vs Mark Cage Match: ‘Zuck is a chicken’: Elon Musk replies to Meta chief's ‘time to move on’ remarks

Informing his decision on X (formerly Twitter), Musk said, “For the Tesla FSD test drive in Palo Alto tonight, I will ask the car to drive to @finkd’s house. Will also test latest X livestream video, so you can monitor our adventure in real-time! If we get lucky and Zuck my 👅 actually answers the door, the fight is on!"

“(Zuck thread coming soon about how he would of course love to fight anytime, but blah blah UFC something something)" Musk added in an adjoining post.

"There was some hasty bag packing at the Zuckerberg residence today! Traveling my ass." Musk added in reply to a post on X.

In a significant development in the back-and-forth between the two tech leaders, Zuckerberg had said in a Threads post on Sunday that "it's time to move on" from the cage match.

“I think we can all agree Elon isn’t serious and it’s time to move on. I offered a real date. Dana White offered to make this a legit competition for charity. Elon won’t confirm a date, then says he needs surgery, and now asks to do a practice round in my backyard instead. If Elon ever gets serious about a real date and official event, he knows how to reach me. Otherwise, time to move on. I’m going to focus on competing with people who take the sport seriously," Zuckerberg noted in a post on Threads.

Earlier, it was reported that Elon Musk is in touch with the government of Italy for hosting the proposed cage fight. The culture minister in the Italian government Gennaro Sangiuliano confirmed that Elon Musk has approached the government and they are considering the request.

 

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 15 Aug 2023, 10:26 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout