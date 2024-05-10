'Fight tooth and nail': Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu vows to fight alone after US warns to curb weapons
Israel-Hamas war: Israel's PM Netanyahu vows to stand alone and fight tooth and nail in the prolonged war in Gaza, despite US President Biden's warning of halting weapon supplies if Rafah is attacked.
Israel-Hamas war: Israel has refused to bow down to the US's warning of withholding more weapons if Israel launched an assault on Rafah city amid the prolonged war in Gaza. On Thursday, Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu, in a punchy clip on the X platform, said, "If we have to stand alone, we will stand alone" and “fight tooth and nail".