With South Africa lodged an urgent appeal at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to force Israel to “immediately suspend" its military operations in Gaza, the latter on 12 January said Pretoria distorted the truth and rejected 'grossly distorted' accusations.

In the hearing at ICJ at The Hague, Israeli lawyer Tal Becker called on judges to dismiss South Africa's request to halt its offensive.

Speaking at a packed auditorium at the ornate Palace of Peace in The Hague, Becker said that Israel is fighting a 'war it did not start and did not want'.

Noting that the horrible suffering of civilians in war was not enough to level a charge of genocide, he said, as quoted by Reuters, “In these circumstances, there can hardly be a charge more false and more malevolent than the allegation against Israel of genocide."

Israel presented a chilling video and audio to a hushed audience to highlight what happened on 7 October when Hamas attacked the country.

“They tortured children in front of parents and parents in front of children, burned people, including infants alive, and systematically raped and mutilated scores of women, men and children," Becker said.

He even added, "If there were acts of genocide, they have been perpetrated against Israel. Hamas seeks genocide against Israel."

Stating that Israel had a right to defend itself, Becker said, "The appalling suffering of civilians, both Israeli and Palestinian, is first and foremost the result of Hamas' strategy."

Becker also added that Israel is in a war of defense against Hamas, not against the Palestinian people. He said, "The key component of genocide, the intent to destroy a people in whole or in part, is totally lacking."

What South Africa alleged?

Earlier on 11 January, South Africa launched a landmark case at the top UN court accusing Israel of breaching the UN Genocide Convention and argued even the deadly October 7 Hamas attack could not justify such alleged actions.

It appealed to ICJ to force Israel to “immediately suspend" its military operations in Gaza.

“No armed attack on a state territory, no matter how serious… can provide justification for or defend breaches of the convention," AFP quoted Pretoria’s Justice Minister Ronald Lamola as saying.

“Israel’s response to the October 7 attack has crossed this line and given rise to the breaches of the convention," he added.

According to 1948 Genocide Convention, enacted in the wake of the mass murder of Jews in the Nazi Holocaust, defines genocide as "acts committed with intent to destroy, in whole or in part, a national, ethnical, racial or religious group".

Being a fellow signatory to the treaty, South Africa has the right to take Israel to the ICJ.

According to an AFP tally based on official figures, in the Gaza war, about 1,140 people were killed in Israel. Israel's response with a relentless military campaign has killed at least 23,357 people, said Gaza’s Hamas-run health ministry.

