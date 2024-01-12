'Fighting a war..', says Israel rejecting South Africa's accusations on 'genocide' at ICJ hearing
In the hearing at ICJ at The Hague, Israeli lawyer Tal Becker also added that Israel is in a war of defence against Hamas, not against the Palestinian people.
With South Africa lodged an urgent appeal at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to force Israel to “immediately suspend" its military operations in Gaza, the latter on 12 January said Pretoria distorted the truth and rejected 'grossly distorted' accusations.
