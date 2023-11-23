Film director loses Netflix's $11 mn given for a sci-fi series on stocks, crypto; netizens hail ‘good documentary story'
Filmmaker Carl Rinsch loses $11 million from Netflix in option trading, invests $4 million in Dogecoin and makes $27 million.
After receiving $11 million from Netflix to make a science fiction series, director Carl Rinsch lost $6 million in the stock market trading and cryptocurrency.
The incident has left the internet in splits with many calling Rinsch a “legend" and others regarding the fraud case as a better plot for a web series.
“They will own the rights to the story, make a documentary about his fraud, play it on Netflix, and recoup some of their loss," commented an X user on the post related to the incident.
“Mans used Netflix for exit liquidity," wrote another user on X.
“They will make more money on him if they make a documentary about his gambling and lifestyles and own the right to it. In the end, nobody loses," wrote an X user.
“Netflix got its content, just not the way it expected," wrote an X user.
