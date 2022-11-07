Finally, there is a glimmer of hope for long COVID treatment. Read here2 min read . Updated: 07 Nov 2022, 10:48 PM IST
Taking Pfizer's Paxlovid within five days of testing positive for Covid was linked to a 26% lower risk of long COVID
Taking Pfizer's Paxlovid within five days of testing positive for Covid was linked to a 26% lower risk of long COVID
Finally, there is a glimmer of hope for long COVID treatment. A new study found long-term use of Pfizer's Paxlovid antiviral drug can also cut the risk of some symptoms of long Covid.