Finally, there's hope for long COVID treatment. Here's what it is2 min read . Updated: 07 Mar 2023, 07:00 PM IST
Ensitrelvir can shorten symptoms of mild to moderate COVID-19 by about a day
Ensitrelvir, a new antiviral drug, has been shown to shorten symptoms of mild to moderate COVID-19 and moreover, it has the potential to prevent long COVID, study has shown. Here's all you need to know about the drug, can it really prevent long COVID and why the experts are still skeptical about it.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×