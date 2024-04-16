Financial freedom, royal price tag: Prince Harry, Meghan have combined net worth of £48 million, but pales in…
In May 2020, it was reported that the Duke and Duchess planned to repay the renovation costs for Frogmore Cottage over the next ten years. The total refurbishment costs were estimated around £2.4million, which means they would be paying approximately £18,000 a month.
Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, have amassed a combined net worth of around £48 million since stepping down from their royal duties in 2020. While significant, their wealth pales in comparison to some other members of the British royal family, according to a report by Express.co.uk.