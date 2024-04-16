Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, have amassed a combined net worth of around £48 million since stepping down from their royal duties in 2020. While significant, their wealth pales in comparison to some other members of the British royal family, according to a report by Express.co.uk. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In May 2020, it was reported that the Duke and Duchess planned to repay the renovation costs for Frogmore Cottage over the next ten years. The total refurbishment costs were estimated at around £2.4million, which means they would be paying approximately £18,000 a month.

Source of Prince Harry, Meghan's Income The couple's net worth is largely derived from their various business ventures, including lucrative deals with companies like Netflix and Spotify. They also reside in a £11 million mansion in Montecito, California, which they purchased after relocating to the United States, the report added.

Royals Rich List: Harry and Meghan Lag Behind In contrast, Prince William and Kate, the Princess of Wales, have a combined net worth of just under £960 million. Much of their wealth comes from William's inheritance of the Duchy of Cornwall, a vast real estate portfolio, as well as the couple's other assets, as per the report.



At the top of the royal wealth rankings is King Charles III, whose net worth is estimated to be around £1.8 billion, making him one of the wealthiest individuals in the UK. His wife, Queen Camilla, has a net worth of approximately £7.9 million, as per the report.

Other notable royals with high net worth include Princess Anne (£7.9 million), Princess Beatrice (£797,000), and Zara and Mike Tindall (£30 million). The combined net worth of Sophie, Countess of Wessex, and Prince Edward is around £42 million, the report added.

