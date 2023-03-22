Highlighting the banking crisis, Emkay's note said, "we do not see elevated risks of contagion, as we view the recent events as idiosyncratic. While the Fed’s aggressive tightening may have caused some dislocations in certain sectors, this is not a liquidity crisis that is anywhere near comparable to that in 2008 or in 2020. While borrowings at the discount window were at a record high, the credit extended to the financial system in 2008/2020 was much greater, when accounting for various other programs then. The current funding markets remain orderly, MMF AUMs surged (seeing their largest 1-week inflow since Apr-20), Fed funds volumes plummeted and, while CP/CD spreads widened, some spreads are still hovering near their all-time lows."

{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}