‘Find a Korean man’: South Korea pays ₹23 lakh if you get pregnant there; here's how

Pregnancy in South Korea has massive financial benefits. Indian-origin Neha Arora has shared on Instagram how much money the South Korean government will give her.

She shared a viral video, which has nearly 7 million views, to explain the cash benefits. It all started when she confirmed her pregnancy.

The one-time payments given by the Korean government during pregnancy and delivery add up to ₹2,33,130. This includes ₹63,100 for medical checkups and medicine. Then, there will be ₹44,030 for public transport use and ₹1,26,000 as congratulatory money at the time of delivery.

In addition, there are monthly allowances provided to support both the mother and child. These include ₹63,100 per month for 12 months, which totals ₹7,57,200.

From the child’s age of one to two years, ₹31,000 per month is provided, adding up to ₹3,72,000. Between the ages of two and eight, parents receive ₹12,600 per month for 72 months, which equals ₹9,07,200. Together, these allowances reach ₹20,36,400.

When the one-time payments of ₹2,33,130 are combined with the monthly benefits of ₹20,36,400, the grand total comes to nearly ₹23 lakh ( ₹22,69,530).

“Important step - find a Korean man,” quipped Neha Arora.

“Wow! Such a nice government rule,” commented one user.

Another posted, “Wow so amazing. You really got paid to get pregnant?”

“Now I understand why all the girls are searching for Korean men,” quipped another.

“So Thats where our tax money and insurance money goes,” came from another.

“If the Indian government provides money for being pregnant, then in no time, population will reach to 1 trillion,” predicted another.

Another user remarked, “Yes, in Japan, they are too providing us.”

Does Japan give money to pregnant women? Yes, Japan offers strong financial and job protections for pregnant women and new mothers. Expectant mothers can take six weeks leave before and eight weeks after childbirth.

During this time, health insurance pays about 67% of average wages. A childbirth lump-sum grant of 500,000 Japanese Yen ( ₹3 lakh) per child is also provided.