Russian President Vladimir Putin has escalated his rhetoric on the Ukraine war, calling for the removal of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and vowing to "finish off" Ukrainian troops. His remarks, delivered on March 28 at an Arctic forum, come as US President Donald Trump pushes for a ceasefire.

Putin calls for ‘transitional administration’ in Ukraine Putin proposed the establishment of a "transitional administration" in Ukraine, suggesting that discussions take place under the United Nations’ oversight, with input from the US, Europe, and Moscow’s allies.

“What for? To organize a democratic presidential election that would result in the coming to power of a competent government that would have the confidence of the people, and then begin negotiations with these authorities on a peace agreement and sign legitimate documents,” Putin said.

The proposal reinforces Moscow’s long-standing goal of installing a pro-Russian government in Kyiv. Russia has questioned Zelensky’s legitimacy since his official term ended in May 2024, though Ukrainian law prohibits elections during wartime.

Putin urges Ukraine’s military to remove Zelensky In a direct appeal to Ukraine’s military leadership, Putin urged the generals to remove Zelensky, repeating baseless claims that the Ukrainian president is a neo-Nazi and a drug addict.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov defended Putin’s remarks, accusing Zelensky of losing control over his military and the broader conflict.

‘Finish them off’ – Putin’s threat to Ukrainian Forces On the battlefield, Putin escalated his threats, signaling that Russia’s military offensive will continue.

“I was saying not so long ago: ‘We will finish them off.’ There are reasons to believe that we will finish them off,” Putin declared.

Russia’s Defense Ministry announced fresh territorial gains, including the capture of a village in Ukraine’s northeastern Kharkiv region and the retaking of a border settlement in Russia’s Kursk region.

Putin rejects ceasefire, Ukraine accuses Russia of stalling Despite calls for peace, Putin dismissed a joint US-Ukrainian ceasefire proposal. Ukraine has accused Moscow of engaging in talks with Washington as a delay tactic to continue its military operations.

“Russia is trying to derail the path to peace by choosing to continue the war,” said Andriy Yermak, chief of staff to Zelensky, following Russia’s latest overnight airstrikes.

Moscow threatens to resume attacks on Ukraine’s Energy grid Russia has also threatened to resume attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, despite previously claiming a self-imposed moratorium on such strikes.

“If the Kyiv regime does not observe the moratorium, we reserve the right not to follow it either,” Peskov warned.

Ukraine’s air force has accused Russia of violating its commitment multiple times, reporting that Russia launched 163 drones in a single night, targeting key infrastructure.

Moscow blames Europe for stalled peace efforts The Kremlin has shifted blame onto European nations, claiming they are blocking diplomatic progress. Peskov criticized the EU’s refusal to lift sanctions on a Russian agricultural bank, arguing that it is hindering efforts to restore the Black Sea grain deal.

“If European countries don’t want to go down this path, it means they don’t want to go down the path of peace in unison with the efforts shown in Moscow and Washington,” Peskov said.