Finished studies in UK? THIS visa allows you to stay, look for jobs for 2 years. 5 things to know
The United Kingdom in 2021 revived the Graduate visa that promises immense opportunity for international students, particularly a big chunk of Indian scholars studying there. The initiative enables graduates and post-graduates to stay back in the country for a certain period and look for employment, in case, they don't already have a job offer. As the UK presets plan for stringent visa rules for students amid a record net migration, here is all you need to know about the UK Graduate Immigration Route.