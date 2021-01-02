Subscribe
Finland confirms first adverse reaction to Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine
Photo: AFP

Finland confirms first adverse reaction to Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

1 min read . 08:01 PM IST ANI

So far, COVID-19 vaccines have been administered to healthcare workers in Finland's five largest hospital districts of Helsinki, Turku, Tampere, Kuopio and Oulu

The Finnish Medicines Agency has received the first report of an adverse reaction to the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine against coronavirus a week after Europe started its mass immunization campaign, the Finnish YLE broadcaster reported on Saturday.

The EU member states launched the bloc-wide vaccination program on December 27, the next day after receiving their first shipments of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine following the European Commission's authorization.

Heavy snowfall predicted for Himachal Pradesh

1 min read . 08:25 PM IST

Dry run of covid-19 vaccination to help India with actual immunization drive

3 min read . 08:22 PM IST

PM Modi to deliver inaugural address at National Metrology Conclave on 4 Jan

1 min read . 08:19 PM IST

India successfully cultures new strain of coronavirus from UK, says ICMR

1 min read . 08:09 PM IST

"When there are at least five such reports, we will put information on our website about the type of reactions that have occurred," the agency's Chief Physician Maija Kaukonen told the broadcaster, adding that no further details could be disclosed due to patient confidentiality.

At the same time, Kaukonen noted that reports of allergic or adverse reactions were likely to increase.

So far, COVID-19 vaccines have been administered to healthcare workers in Finland's five largest hospital districts of Helsinki, Turku, Tampere, Kuopio and Oulu, according to YLE.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

