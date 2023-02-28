In January this year the World Bank had warned that the global economy could tip into recession in the near future. The situation however appears to change based on location - with most economists expecting weak growth in the US and Europe. Indeed, as the Ukraine-Russia war continues and the world's major economic engines sputter some countries appear to have already slipped into recession.

According to official data, Finland recorded two consecutive quarters of negative growth - the technical definition of a recession. Between October and December last year the Finnish GDP dropped by 0.6%.

According to reports citing data from Statistics Finland, the country's economy has suffered from accelerating inflation - reaching 8.4% in January - as well as the economic consequences of the Ukraine war. Both consumers and businesses have less confidence in the future and these “weakened expectations began to be realised in the latter half of the year".

A recent World Economic Forum report suggested that the several factors including the deepening impact of the war and a sharp increase in interest rates are contributing to the situation.

“Global growth is projected to fall from an estimated 3.4 percent in 2022 to 2.9 percent in 2023, then rise to 3.1 percent in 2024," the International Monetary Fund had predicted at the end of January. The forecast for the eurozone was revised down dramatically to 0.5% from 1.2%.

View Full Image IMF growth projections by region

Meanwhile, the Swedish economy shrank more than initially estimated, falling by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. The Swedish central bank expects GDP to fall by 1.1 percent this year, in line with the European average.

According to preliminary data released at the end of January, Italy's economy shrank by 0.1% in the fourth quarter of last year from the previous three months. The Treasury had previously estimated in November that the economy would contract in the fourth quarter of last year and the first quarter of 2023, dumping the country in recession.

(With inputs from agencies)