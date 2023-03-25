Finland, who which was recently named as world’s happiest country, fifth consecutive time, is now offering ‘Masterclass of Happiness’ programme in June for 10 lucky people. The four days Masterclass of Happiness will be held from 12-15 June. The four days free trip will include stay at the Kuru Resort which is a private retreat centre located in the Finnish Lakeland region.

"Finnish happiness is a skill. A skill that can be taught. Now we want to share our secrets to leading a balanced life on the quirky side. This is where your journey to finding your inner Finn begins," as per the Visit Finland website.

During the stay, Masterclass of Happiness participants will learn about the themes such as nature crafts, food for the soul and body, exercise in forests and lakes, calming sounds and music and the Finnish way of life in general. Apart from this, participants will also get introduced to start building a set of skills that help them sustain a balanced lifestyle in connection with nature." All this takes place in exclusive sessions with Finnish experts working as your personal coaches," it states.

Speaking of the private villa at Kuru, all the participants get their own separate villas. Each villa have a private sauna and spa and also an in-room Wifi.

How to apply for Masterclass for Happiness

The Masterclass of Happiness is an in-person session held in Finland in June 2023. Anyone can apply by completing the 2-phase application: fill in the sign-up form & complete the social media challenge.

Step 1: Fill in the sign-up form on the website i.e. visitfinland.com.

Step 2: Share your content on Instagram and tag #Findyourfinn and @ourfinland

As per the website, applicants need to make their own content preferably Reels video showing as what things secretly makes them "a Finn and tell us why you want to join the Masterclass of Happiness." The winners will be chosen based on their response to the social media challenge.

The selection announcement will be made public in May and posted on Visit Finland's Instagram and TikTok channels. Apart from this, they will also contact the winners via email to provide them with further information and instructions. The four-day masterclass will be a free of cost trip for the selected participants as Visit Finland will also pay for the flights to and from Finland.

The deadline of the application is 2 April 2023. It is also important to note that applicant must be 18 years of age.