Finland Joins NATO in Historic Move Prompted by Russia, as Sweden Waits

Finland Joins NATO in Historic Move Prompted by Russia, as Sweden Waits4 min read . Updated: 04 Apr 2023, 09:50 PM IST
- Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine pushed Helsinki and Stockholm to shed decades of neutrality and join the military alliance
Finland officially joined the North Atlantic Treaty Organization Tuesday, a historic security policy shift prompted by Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine that more than doubles the alliance’s border with Russia and rearranges the security landscape in Northern Europe.
