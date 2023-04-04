Finland Joins NATO in Historic Move Prompted by Russia, as Sweden Waits

Finland officially joined the North Atlantic Treaty Organization Tuesday, a historic security policy shift prompted by Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine that more than doubles the alliance’s border with Russia and rearranges the security landscape in Northern Europe.

The Nordic nation became the 31st member of the alliance nearly a year after it applied for membership, alongside Sweden, a process delayed by NATO members Turkey and Hungary, which have hesitated to ratify Stockholm’s bid.

Finland’s accession to the alliance was made official Tuesday—the 74th anniversary of NATO’s founding—when Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto handed the country’s accession documents to U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken at NATO headquarters. The U.S. is the keeper of the 1949 treaty that established the alliance.

“The era of military nonalignment in our history has come to an end. A new era begins," said Finnish President Sauli Niinistö moments before the country’s flag was raised outside NATO headquarters for the first time.

The next step for the alliance is the inclusion of Sweden, which, like Finland, was prompted by the war in Ukraine to rethink its nonaligned status, maintained since World War II. The neighbors applied for NATO membership in tandem.

Sweden’s application has been held up by Hungary and, especially, Turkey, which objects to what President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has described as Stockholm’s reticence about cracking down on Kurdish separatists. Turkey, the U.S. and European countries—including Sweden—label the groups terrorists. Sweden has long been a home to a large community of Kurdish activists, but dismisses Turkey’s claims that it shelters terrorists.

Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billström, who is invited to the NATO foreign ministers’ meeting, will meet his Turkish counterpart Mevlüt Cavusoglu in Brussels. He told reporters on Tuesday that Sweden had accommodated Turkey’s concerns, including by passing a new law that goes into effect in June and takes steps to prevent terrorist activity and financing on Swedish soil.

“We have done our part of the job, and the Turkish parliament should start the ratification process," Mr. Billström said.

Other NATO members have expressed optimism that Stockholm will join the alliance by the time of its annual summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, in July. Turkey hasn’t given any such promise or signaled that it is about to give way. The country holds elections next month, which could increase political uncertainty and make ratification of Swedish NATO membership less of a priority.

Until recently, Finland and Sweden insisted on acceding to NATO together, saying they shared the same security landscape. But in recent weeks, Finland decided to pursue membership alone to get accession done before the country headed into potentially lengthy negotiations to form a new government.

Finland’s Sanna Marin was unseated as prime minister Sunday, as Petteri Orpo, a center-right leader, gained a majority of votes and will lead negotiations to form a new ruling coalition.

To speed Finland’s accession and complete it on NATO’s birthday, officials simplified the final steps. Normally, before an applicant can be officially admitted to the alliance, all existing members must deposit documentation of national approval with the State Department in Washington.

But since Mr. Blinken is in Brussels for the scheduled meeting of NATO foreign ministers and rules of the accession process aren’t set in stone, NATO officials agreed that the final transactions could be done through him. Plans were rewritten for Turkish officials to hand Mr. Blinken certification of their approval, followed by Finnish representatives handing him their formal membership documentation. Mr. Blinken will take the documents to Washington.

The expansion of the Western defense alliance closes a security gap in Northern Europe and more than doubles NATO’s frontier with Russia, adding an additional 810 miles to the roughly 750 miles shared by Norway, Poland and the three Baltic states.

Finland boasts one of the best-prepared militaries in Europe and a defense-force reserve of nearly 900,000 people in a population of 5.5 million. It brings with it a deep knowledge of Russian affairs, gained through decades of balancing close military ties with NATO while maintaining cordial relations with Moscow.

It already meets NATO’s target of allocating 2% of gross domestic product to military spending, and has modernized its military in line with NATO standards, making it interoperable with the alliance.

In the past decade, Finland’s military has modernized with surface-to-air missiles and rocket systems, artillery weapons and battle tanks, as well as American F-35 jet fighters. The Finnish navy recently upgraded its Hamina-class vessels with torpedoes and sonar systems to detect submarines, mines and underwater drones.

Incorporating Finland moves NATO closer to one of Russia’s most sensitive military outposts, the Kola Peninsula, home to Russia’s Northern Fleet and the majority of its nuclear-powered submarines. The peninsula, which provides access to the Barents Sea and the North Sea, is a key component of Russia’s second-strike nuclear capability.

Russia’s deputy foreign minister Alexander Grushko on Monday said the country would strengthen its military capacity in the western and northwestern region in response to Helsinki joining NATO, according to the RIA state news agency.