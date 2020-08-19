Subscribe
Finland's Prime Minister Sanna Marin

Finland Prime Minister Sanna Marin says COVID test negative

1 min read . 03:37 PM IST Reuters

'It is important not to go to work if showing symptoms and thus expose others. The condition is good and the symptoms are mild,' Marin said on Twitter.

Finland's Prime Minister Sanna Marin said on Wednesday her COVID-19 test taken a day earlier was negative, but she would continue to work remotely due to respiratory symptoms.

"It is important not to go to work if showing symptoms and thus expose others. The condition is good and the symptoms are mild," Marin said on Twitter.

Last week, Finland recommended the use of face masks in public for the first time as the number of coronavirus cases rises.

