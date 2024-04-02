Active Stocks
Tue Apr 02 2024 15:53:51
Finland school shooting: Three children injured as 12-year-old opens fire
Finland school shooting: Three children injured as 12-year-old opens fire

Livemint , Written By Anwesha Mitra

Three children were injured in a shooting at Viertola primary school in Finland. The school had around 800 students. The victims have been taken to the hospital.

Three children were injured on Tuesday after another child opened fire at a primary school in Finland. The incident took place at Viertola primary school in the city of Vantaa — some 18 kilometers north of Helsinki. Finnish public broadcaster YLE indicated that the school had about 800 students between 1st and 9th grade. A police spokesperson told Reuters that the victims have since been taken to the hospital.

More to come…

 

Published: 02 Apr 2024, 02:59 PM IST
