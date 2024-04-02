Three children were injured on Tuesday after another child opened fire at a primary school in Finland. The incident took place at Viertola primary school in the city of Vantaa — some 18 kilometers north of Helsinki. Finnish public broadcaster YLE indicated that the school had about 800 students between 1st and 9th grade. A police spokesperson told Reuters that the victims have since been taken to the hospital.

More to come…

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!