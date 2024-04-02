Three children were injured on Tuesday after another child opened fire at a primary school in Finland. The incident took place at Viertola primary school in the city of Vantaa — some 18 kilometers north of Helsinki. Finnish public broadcaster YLE indicated that the school had about 800 students between 1st and 9th grade. A police spokesperson told Reuters that the victims have since been taken to the hospital.
