Finland set to join NATO after clearing final hurdle - What comes next?3 min read . Updated: 31 Mar 2023, 10:53 PM IST
Finland received the green light to join NATO when Turkiye ratified the Nordic country's membership late Thursday, becoming the last country in the 30-member Western military alliance to sign off.
Finland cleared the final hurdle before NATO entry this week, with Turkey ratifying itse membership on Friday. The European country had launched a 10-month campaign to join NATO soon after war broke out in Ukraine. The development will add an extra 1,300 kilometres to the alliance's land border with Russia and is also expected to bolster Sweden's hopes for entry into the military grouping.
