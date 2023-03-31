Finland set to join NATO after clearing final hurdle - What comes next?

There are however a few more steps and proceedures that the country has to follow before it finally joins the 30 other NATO nations. Turkiye and Hungary - the final nations to ratify Finaland's membership will now dispatch acceptance letters to the US (which is the safekeeper of NATO). These letters will then be filed within the US State department archives and NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg will be notified that the conditions for inviting Finland to become a member were met. Following this, NATO will send a letter invite to Finland. The latter will in turn send a signed acceptance document to the US State Department.