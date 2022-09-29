Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Finland to ban entry to Russian tourists starting midnight

Finland to ban entry to Russian tourists starting midnight

File photo. Russian tourists. Photo: Bloomberg 
1 min read . 04:35 PM ISTPTI

The government justified its decision by saying that continued arrivals of Russian tourists in Finland is endangering the country's international relations.

The Finnish government said Thursday it would significantly limit passenger traffic on Finland's border with Russia, banning Russian citizens travelling with tourist visas from entering the Nordic country effective Friday.

“The decision in principle aims to completely prevent Russian tourism to Finland and the related transit through Finland," Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto said during a news conference.

ALSO READ: Putin says farmers among Russians drafted for war, signals low crop production

The government justified its decision by saying that continued arrivals of Russian tourists in Finland is endangering the country's international relations.

It didn't specify further.

As of Sept. 1, Finland slashed the number of visas — including for tourism purposes — issued to Russian citizens to one-tenth of the typical number, a move seen as a show of solidarity with Ukraine. 

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

