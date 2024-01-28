Finland to elect new president: From candidates, powers to tensions with Russia, here's all you need to know
In order to win the presidency in the first round, a candidate must obtain more than 50 percent of ballots cast. If no candidate wins more than 50 percent of the vote today then a second-round run-off will be held on February 11 between the top two candidates.
Finns head to the polls today to elect a new president, an office whose importance has grown following increased tensions with Russia since the invasion of Ukraine. Relations between Russia and Finland deteriorated following Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine which led Finland to join NATO in April 2023.