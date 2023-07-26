NEW DELHI : : Finland will help India develop and build quantum computers here, Finnish diplomat Kimmo Siira said in an exclusive interview with Mint . Siira, Counsellor in the Finnish embassy, revealed that the country will pursue closer high technology collaborations with India in quantum computing and artificial intelligence. This focus on technology cooperation comes from the Finland’s new DESI initiative, which targets Digitalisation, Education, Sustainability and Innovation in its relationship with India. Siira stated that plans for a biofuel refinery between the Numaligarh Oil Refinery and Finland’s Chempolis to make ethanol out of bamboo will be finalised soon. In order to further the relationship in energy, power minister RK Singh will visit Finland at the end of the year to study how Nordic countries manage their energy grids. Edited excerpts :

What is DESI initiative?

The prime ministers of India and Finland have agreed on a Digitalisation, Education, Sustainability and Innovation partnership. The DESI Initiative is about bringing all of this together under a broad prompt. If we look at how India is growing, everything from quantum and high performance computers to biofuels and green hydrogen needs to be focused on. We are compiling our outreach under a single umbrella. For example, our universities are doing a lot and Jio has a 6G collaboration with Oulu University in Finland. We’re world leaders in artificial intelligence. These are some areas where we can work together.

What is the state of cooperation in advanced technologies like quantum computing?

There is a memorandum of understanding between Finland’s IQM and India’s C-DAC in quantum computing. We have the fastest high performance computer (in Europe) purely for scientific reasons and now we are connecting with our Indian counterparts. So, IQM and C-DAC are in negotiations to work on quantum computing together and build a quantum computer in India.

Finland has been interested in working with India on energy transition. What plans do the countries have?

We are working on having India’s power minister visit Finland this year and even the principal scientific adviser.

If you look at the map of India, you will find all of India’s steel plants in the east. But there are no renewable energy resources, there’s no wind energy and there’s a lot of agricultural land, so they can’t build big solar plants. India wants to decarbonise and be carbon-neutral by 2070. So we need to find solutions. We need to model these things to understand how we can optimise this power grid.

Biofuels are also a key part of Finland’s new DESI initiative. What is the future here?

Biofuel is something where India has a very ambitious target, especially on ethanol. For the size of the country, I think it’s the most ambitious plan in the world. The problem with biofuels is that you can’t really transfer it over long distances so you need to develop regional biofuel capabilities.

In Assam, next year, we will finalise a bio-refinery which is going to make ethanol from bamboo.

It is a joint venture of Numaligarh Oil Refinery Ltd and Chempolis, a Finnish company which has the technology to convert bamboo to ethanol.

There have also been MoU’s signed with large Indian corporates to replicate the model elsewhere. These will be with private companies and state-owned companies.

How about talent and labour mobility? Finland had earlier stated that it would like to double the number of skilled migrants from India.

We’re an ageing nation, like all the countries in Europe. We have programmes like Talent Boost where we try to attract talent. This is a race between nations and everybody is trying to differentiate themselves. Finland will need around 20,000 nurses in the next 10 years. The amounts are huge and this is just nursing. We need to obtain more and more skilled labour. The idea is for Finland to tap into India’s labour pool. We would like collaborate more with Indian talent in science and technology.