‘Finland’s quantum help for India soon’

NEW DELHI :: Finland will help India develop and build quantum computers here, Finnish diplomat Kimmo Siira said in an exclusive interview with Mint. Siira, Counsellor in the Finnish embassy, revealed that the country will pursue closer high technology collaborations with India in quantum computing and artificial intelligence. This focus on technology cooperation comes from the Finland’s new DESI initiative, which targets Digitalisation, Education, Sustainability and Innovation in its relationship with India. Siira stated that plans for a biofuel refinery between the Numaligarh Oil Refinery and Finland’s Chempolis to make ethanol out of bamboo will be finalised soon. In order to further the relationship in energy, power minister RK Singh will visit Finland at the end of the year to study how Nordic countries manage their energy grids. Edited excerpts:

