Finland to join NATO Tuesday, military alliance chief says5 min read . Updated: 03 Apr 2023, 06:33 PM IST
- Finnish President Sauli Niinistö and Defense Minister Antti Kaikkonen will attend the ceremony, along with Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Monday Finland will become the 31st member of the world's biggest military alliance on Tuesday, prompting a warning from Russia that it would bolster its defenses near their joint border if NATO deploys any troops in its new member.
