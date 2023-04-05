Finland's decision to join NATO and its impact on geopolitics- Explained2 min read . Updated: 05 Apr 2023, 04:28 PM IST
- The move was welcomed by leaders of the NATO countries while Russia called it dangerous which can further escalate the conflict in Ukraine
Finland joined the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) on Tuesday and became its 31st member. The country's bid to join the military alliance came soon after Russia launched the invasion of Ukraine last year. The move was welcomed by leaders of the NATO countries while Russia called it dangerous which can further escalate the conflict in Ukraine.
