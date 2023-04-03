Finland PM Sanna Marin's party loses election, center-right NCP claims victory4 min read . Updated: 03 Apr 2023, 05:54 AM IST
- The 53-year-old Orpo, Finland's former finance minister and likely new prime minister, assured that the Nordic country's solidarity with Kyiv would remain strong during his tenure.
Finland's main conservative party has won a tightly contested parliamentary election on Sunday, with right-wing populists coming in second place. Prime Minister Sanna Marin's Social Democratic Party came in third, which dashed her re-election hopes.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×