Finnish President Stubb sounds alarm: ‘Trump is running out of patience with Putin’ for delaying Ukraine ceasefire

US President Donald Trump is reportedly losing patience with Russian President Vladimir Putin's delay tactics regarding a ceasefire in Ukraine, according to Finnish President Alexander Stubb. Stubb, after meeting Trump at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, said Trump’s frustration with Russia’s actions is becoming apparent.

“I think we’re probably moving into the direction where the Americans are seeing Russia for what it’s worth,” Stubb said. He explained that while a ceasefire agreement was reached by the US, Ukraine, and Europe, Russia has failed to comply, breaking the agreed half-ceasefire.

“The half-ceasefire has been broken by Russia, and I think America, and my sense is also the president of the United States, is running out of patience with Russia,” he added, according to a report in The Guardian.

Impending action: "Things will be clear in days" Stubb hinted that clearer signs would emerge soon. "When you spend seven hours with someone, you at least get an intuition of the direction in which we’re going," Stubb said. He indicated that in the coming days, there would likely be more clarity on how the US intends to move forward with Russia.

Setting a deadline for ceasefire During their discussions, Stubb also advised Trump to set a deadline for the Ukraine ceasefire, suggesting April 20 as a suitable date for a full ceasefire without conditions. “April 20 would be a good time for a full ceasefire without any conditions... because a deadline is needed,” he said.

Also Read | Zelensky calls for stronger pressure on Russia amid continued strikes