Finnish investigators have identified a Russian-linked vessel as the likely cause of damage to the Estlink-2 power cable and other critical infrastructure in the Baltic Sea. Officials discovered anchor drag marks spanning nearly 100 kilometers on the seabed, believed to be caused by the vessel Eagle S, now under investigation.

Anchor trail leads to Russia-linked vessel Speaking to Finnish broadcaster Yle, Chief Investigator Sami Paila said, “Our current understanding is that the drag mark in question is that of the anchor of the Eagle S vessel. We have been able to clarify this matter through underwater research.”

Paila added, “I can say that we have a preliminary understanding of what happened at sea, how the anchor mark was created there. However, the question of intent is a completely essential issue to be clarified in the preliminary investigation.”

The Eagle S, flagged in the Cook Islands, was escorted to an inner anchorage near the port of Porvoo for further examination. It is under investigation for aggravated interference with telecommunications, vandalism, and regulatory offenses.

Part of Russia’s shadow fleet Finnish customs officials and the European Commission have identified the Eagle S as part of Russia's shadow fleet—aging tankers with obscure ownership used to bypass Western sanctions. These vessels operate without Western-regulated insurance, raising environmental and safety concerns.

“This type of vessel represents a growing threat, not just to infrastructure but to the fragile marine ecosystem,” an EU official said, calling for increased monitoring.

Strategic NATO response The incident follows similar damage to undersea data cables and the Nord Stream gas pipelines, previously classified as sabotage. NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte has vowed a stronger alliance presence in the region.

“We will step up patrols in the Baltic Sea to ensure the security of critical infrastructure,” Rutte stated.

Finland, a NATO member since 2023, shares a 1,340-kilometer border with Russia. Its accession to the alliance marked a significant shift from decades of neutrality, driven by security concerns amid Russia's war in Ukraine.

Minimal service impact, broader implications The December 25 rupture of the Estlink-2 cable, which transmits electricity between Finland and Estonia, caused limited service disruption. However, the broader implications of the attack have heightened regional tensions.

“This incident is a reminder of the critical importance of securing our energy and data infrastructure against evolving threats,” said Finnish Energy Authority Director Mika Hakala.