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Fire at Daejeon auto parts factory in South Korea leaves 35 seriously hurt; at least 50 injured

More than 110 firefighters and 44 vehicles were deployed to fight the blaze. It wasn’t immediately clear how many workers remained inside the facility and the agency warned the number of casualties could rise.

AP
Published20 Mar 2026, 11:55 AM IST
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Firefighters try to extinguish the fire at a car parts factory in Daejeon, South Korea, March 20, 2026.
Firefighters try to extinguish the fire at a car parts factory in Daejeon, South Korea, March 20, 2026.(Yonhap via REUTERS)
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At least 50 people in South Korea were injured in a fire at an auto parts factory in the central city of Daejeon, officials said Friday.

The National Fire Agency said 35 people were seriously hurt.

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Video from the scene showed thick gray smoke billowing from the complex.

It wasn’t immediately clear how many workers remained inside the facility and the agency warned the number of casualties could rise.

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More than 110 firefighters and 44 vehicles were deployed to fight the blaze, the agency said.

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Disclaimer: This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

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