Home / News / World /  Ukraine crisis: In pics - Fire at Europe's biggest nuclear plant as Russia attacks

Ukraine crisis: In pics - Fire at Europe's biggest nuclear plant as Russia attacks

Ukraine-Russia crisis: Surveillance camera footage shows Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant during shelling in Enerhodar, Zaporizhia Oblast, Ukraine.
1 min read . 08:59 AM IST Livemint

  • US President Joe Biden spoke on Thursday evening with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to receive an update on the fire at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine, the White House said in a statement

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The assault on the eastern city of Enerhodar and its Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant came as the invasion entered its second week with Russian forces gaining ground in their bid to cut off the country from the sea. An official in Zelenskyy’s office said the reactors have not been damaged and radiation levels are normal. The official spoke on condition of anonymity due to not being authorized to speak publicly.

Here is what we know about the fire in Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant:

Russian troops preventing firefighters from accessing blaze at nuclear plant: Ukrainian rescuers say.

Ukraine says 'essential' equipment at nuclear plant not affected by fire, reports IAEA.

View Full Image
In this satellite photo from Planet Labs PBC, the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant is seen in Enerhodar, Ukraine.
Joe Biden urges Russia to allow emergency responders to Ukraine nuclear site.

Russia Ukraine crisis LIVE: Russian troops shelling nuclear power station

Ukrainian authorities say safety of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant is now secured, after a fire broke out when the station came under fire from invading Russian forces.

View Full Image
Russian forces pressed their attack on a crucial energy-producing city by shelling Europe’s largest nuclear plant.
"The director of the plant said that the nuclear safety is now guaranteed": Oleksandr Starukh.

IAEA: Ukraine says 'no change' in radiation levels at nuclear plant.

U.S. energy secretary Granholm says the department has activated its nuclear incident response team and is monitoring events at the Ukraine nuclear plant.

US President Joe Biden 'just spoke with Zelensky' about Ukraine nuclear station: senior US official.

View Full Image
A power-generating unit at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in the city of Enerhodar, in southern Ukraine
IAEA warns of 'severe danger' if Ukrainian nuclear reactors hit.

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba called on Russian troops to stop attacking Europe's largest nuclear power plant after a fire broke out.

"If it blows up, it will be 10 times larger than Chornobyl! Russians must IMMEDIATELY cease the fire," Kuleba tweeted.

