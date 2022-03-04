This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
US President Joe Biden spoke on Thursday evening with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to receive an update on the fire at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine, the White House said in a statement
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
The assault on the eastern city of Enerhodar and its Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant came as the invasion entered its second week with Russian forces gaining ground in their bid to cut off the country from the sea. An official in Zelenskyy’s office said the reactors have not been damaged and radiation levels are normal. The official spoke on condition of anonymity due to not being authorized to speak publicly.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The assault on the eastern city of Enerhodar and its Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant came as the invasion entered its second week with Russian forces gaining ground in their bid to cut off the country from the sea. An official in Zelenskyy’s office said the reactors have not been damaged and radiation levels are normal. The official spoke on condition of anonymity due to not being authorized to speak publicly.
Here is what we know about the fire in Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant:
Russian troops preventing firefighters from accessing blaze at nuclear plant: Ukrainian rescuers say.