Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >World >Fire at Saudi Arabia oil terminal in Jizan after projectile hit

Fire at Saudi Arabia oil terminal in Jizan after projectile hit

FILE PHOTO REUTERS
1 min read . 07:09 AM IST AFP

  • The attack on oil terminal comes as Yemen's Huthi rebels increasingly mount attacks on the kingdom's energy installations

A fire broke out at an oil terminal in southern Saudi Arabia after it was hit by a projectile, the energy ministry said Friday, the sixth anniversary of a Riyadh-led military intervention in Yemen.

A fire broke out at an oil terminal in southern Saudi Arabia after it was hit by a projectile, the energy ministry said Friday, the sixth anniversary of a Riyadh-led military intervention in Yemen.

"A projectile attack on a petroleum products distribution terminal in Jizan... resulted in a fire in one of the terminal's tanks," the ministry said in a statement published by the official Saudi Press Agency, adding that no casualties were reported.

TRENDING STORIES See All

"A projectile attack on a petroleum products distribution terminal in Jizan... resulted in a fire in one of the terminal's tanks," the ministry said in a statement published by the official Saudi Press Agency, adding that no casualties were reported.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

It did not say who was behind the strike on Thursday, but it comes as Yemen's Huthi rebels increasingly mount attacks on the kingdom's energy installations.

The attack comes after Saudi Arabia on Monday offered the Huthis a "comprehensive" UN-supervised ceasefire, as part of a series of fresh proposals aimed at ending the catastrophic six-year conflict.

But the Huthis swiftly dismissed the initiative as "nothing new" as they reiterated their demand that a Saudi-led air and sea blockade on Yemen be completely lifted.

Riyadh led a military coalition into Yemen in March 2015 to prop up the internationally recognised government, but it has struggled to oust the highly motivated rebels.

The coalition says it enforced a naval and air blockade to prevent the smuggling of weapons to the rebels from Iran -- allegations Tehran denies.

Yemen on Friday marks the sixth anniversary of the Saudi-led military coalition's involvement in the disastrous war, which has left the country broken and on the edge of famine.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Travelling to Bengaluru next month? Negative RT-PCR Covid test report a must

2 min read . 07:10 AM IST

PM Modi to begin two-day visit to Bangladesh today. Know what's on his agenda

2 min read . 07:06 AM IST

EU warns will ban AstraZeneca, other drugs firms from exporting covid vaccines

3 min read . 06:57 AM IST

India's economy on path of gradual recovery: IMF

1 min read . 06:43 AM IST

The grinding conflict has claimed tens of thousands of lives and displaced millions, according to international organisations, sparking what the UN calls the world's worst humanitarian crisis.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.