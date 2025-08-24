Fire breaks out at Russia's Kursk nuclear power plant - All you need to know

A major fire broke out on the premises of the Kursk Nuclear Power Plant, Russia's federal free-to-air television network REN TV reported early on Sunday, citing the plant's press service as saying.
The fire occurred in a transformer unit that is not part of the nuclear section of the facility, REN TV reported on its Telegram messaging app.
No casualties have been reported so far. “There were no safety threats to people or the plant,” the press service told REN TV.
