Fire breaks out at Russia's Kursk nuclear power plant - All you need to know

A large fire has erupted at the Kursk nuclear power plant in Russia. REN TV reports that there is no risk to the public or the facility.

Written By Eshita Gain
Updated24 Aug 2025, 06:32 AM IST
A massive fire erupts in Russia's Kursk nuclear power plant
A massive fire erupts in Russia's Kursk nuclear power plant (REN TV)

A major fire broke out on the premises of the Kursk Nuclear Power Plant, Russia's federal free-to-air television network REN TV reported early on Sunday, citing the plant's press service as saying.

The fire occurred in a transformer unit that is not part of the nuclear section of the facility, REN TV reported on its Telegram messaging app.

No casualties have been reported so far. “There were no safety threats to people or the plant,” the press service told REN TV.

