Fire damages complex housing Wright Brothers plane factory2 min read . Updated: 27 Mar 2023, 02:33 AM IST
Dayton fire crews were sent to the site just before 2:30 a.m. and found heavy fire throughout the complex. Fire crews used hoses to spray water on the flames and used aerial ladders to get water into openings in the roof
DAYTON (OHIO) : An early morning fire damaged a commercial building complex housing a historic factory founded by the Wright Brothers in Ohio on Sunday, authorities said.
