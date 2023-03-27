Fire damages complex housing Wright Brothers plane factory

Fire damages complex housing Wright Brothers plane factory2 min read . Updated: 27 Mar 2023, 05:46 AM IST
A year ago, city commissioners authorized more than $1.4 million to clean up the Wright Factory site as the city works with the National Park Service to create a museum in the hangar space
DAYTON : An early morning fire damaged a commercial building complex housing an historic airplane factory founded by the Wright Brothers in Ohio on Sunday, authorities said.
