Fire in Maldives’ capital Male claims lives of 9 migrant workers from India2 min read . Updated: 10 Nov 2022, 02:18 PM IST
Male, the capital of Maldives, is one of the world's most densely-populated cities.
Male, the capital of Maldives, is one of the world's most densely-populated cities.
The fire brigade in Male, the capital of the Maldives, reported that a fire spread through crowded housing for foreign workers on November 10, killing at least 10 people and injuring many more. Maldives is primarily known as a posh vacation spot, and its capital Male is one of the world's most densely-populated cities.