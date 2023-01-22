Home / News / World /  Fired employee of tech giant has advice for others: 'Live life, not work'
As tech layoffs continue, around 12,000 Alphabet employees have been made redundant. Around 6% of workers with Google's parent company faced an orderly albeit impersonal transition on Friday, with the update being communicated via the same technology products they helped build. Among them was Engineering Manager Justin Moore who lost his job of nearly 17 years.

"After over 16.5 years at Google, I appear to have been let go via an automated account deactivation at 3am this morning as one of the lucky 12,000. I don't have any other information, as I haven't received any of the other communications the boilerplate "you've been let go" website (which I now also can't access) said I should receive," he wrote in a LinkedIn post on Saturday.

Moore said that it had for the most part been a “wonderful" 16 years with the company, noting that he was proud of the work he and his team had done during this time. But while he considers himself “so incredibly fortunate" to have worked with worked with Alphabet, the takeaway is somewhat grim.

“This also just drives home that work is not your life, and employers -- especially big, faceless ones like Google -- see you as 100% disposable. Live life, not work," he urged.

The job cuts follow thousands of layoffs at tech giants including Amazon. com Inc , Microsoft Corp and Meta Platforms Inc who are downsizing after a pandemic-led hiring spree left them flabby in a weak economy.

In recent weeks layoffs at four of the biggest US tech companies have totalled more than 51,000 jobs. The situation has in turn fanned fears of a recession even as the US job market remains tight.

