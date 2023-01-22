Fired employee of tech giant has advice for others: 'Live life, not work'1 min read . Updated: 22 Jan 2023, 12:17 AM IST
Google's parent Alphabet Inc has cut about 12,000 jobs as it faces 'a different economic reality'. The job cuts affect 6% of its workforce, and follows thousands of layoffs at tech giants including Amazon.com Inc , Microsoft Corp and Meta Platforms Inc
As tech layoffs continue, around 12,000 Alphabet employees have been made redundant. Around 6% of workers with Google's parent company faced an orderly albeit impersonal transition on Friday, with the update being communicated via the same technology products they helped build. Among them was Engineering Manager Justin Moore who lost his job of nearly 17 years.
