Fired Meta employee asks netizens to help find new job: Check here

“That being said, I am on an H1-B visa and my clock to leave the USA has started today. I am reaching out to all Metamates, connections, LinkedIn community to help me find a job. Otherwise, I have to leave the USA with my kids. I have been in the USA for 16 years and have seen 2008, 2015 (oil), 2020 downturns but never lost my job. My 2 sons (Arjun - Superman, Yash -Chicken) are US citizens, and their lives will be impacted. I will do whatever in my power to give them the best opportunity to succeed in the USA. Hence, I need a new job in the USA ASAP. I am asking for a call for action to help me find a job. Thanks!" he added. He concluded his post with a link to his CV and two images.