Fired Meta employee asks netizens to help find new job: Check here

Fired Meta employee asks netizens to help find new job: Check here2 min read . 06:30 PM IST
- Since the firing, fired employees have taken to social media platforms people searching for new opportunities and sharing their experiences
Recently, Meta laid off around 11,000 employees, that is 13 per cent of its workforce as it struggles with rising costs and slow ad revenues. Since the firing, fired employees have taken to social media platforms people searching for new opportunities and sharing their experiences.
LinkedIn user Raju Kadam, upon fired by Meta, urged netizens to help him find a job. In his post he spoke about his journey and how he has seen seen 2008, 2015 (oil), 2020 downturns but never lost my job.
“Unfortunately, today I received the sad news that I am part of 11,000 employees who were laid off by Meta #Metalayoff, I was not expecting to be part layoff, as I had a strong performance in all quarters since I joined Meta. I started incredible journey to work in Meta 9 months back, but it abruptly came to an end," he wrote.
In the next few lines, he shared about his job and also thanked people who helped him learn during his stint at the company.
“That being said, I am on an H1-B visa and my clock to leave the USA has started today. I am reaching out to all Metamates, connections, LinkedIn community to help me find a job. Otherwise, I have to leave the USA with my kids. I have been in the USA for 16 years and have seen 2008, 2015 (oil), 2020 downturns but never lost my job. My 2 sons (Arjun - Superman, Yash -Chicken) are US citizens, and their lives will be impacted. I will do whatever in my power to give them the best opportunity to succeed in the USA. Hence, I need a new job in the USA ASAP. I am asking for a call for action to help me find a job. Thanks!" he added. He concluded his post with a link to his CV and two images.
The post has garnered various comments and people have shared links for job opportunities. A few employers also got in touch with him to talk about job opportunities.
Recently, Amazon announced that it would be planning on laying off around 10,000 employees. Twitter also laid off around 50 percent of its workforce, following Elon Musk’s takeover.