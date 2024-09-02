Firing outside Punjabi singer and rapper AP Dhillon’s house in Canada’s Vancouver: Reports

  • Firing at Punjabi singer and rapper AP Dhillon's house in Canada's Vancouver: Report

Updated2 Sep 2024, 05:22 PM IST
Canadian singer and rapper AP Dhillon. File Photo.(PTI)

Shotting incident was reported outside Punjabi singer and rapper AP Dhillon's house in Canada on Sunday.

The singer's house is located on Victoria Island in Vancouver.

According to reports, a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi-Rohit Godara gang gang has taken responsibility for firing shots.

However, no official statement has been issued by the police.

First Published:2 Sep 2024, 05:22 PM IST
Business NewsNewsWorldFiring outside Punjabi singer and rapper AP Dhillon’s house in Canada’s Vancouver: Reports

